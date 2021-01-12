Cleanroom Lighting Market Share to Demonstrate 6% CAGR from 2018 to 2025 (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19)

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Cleanroom Lighting Market Share. The growth sectors of the Cleanroom Lighting Market Share are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

Rising popularity of cleanrooms is driving the demand for cleanroom lighting. The recent study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global cleanroom lighting market is poised to reach a valuation of USD ~1,015 million by 2025 up from USD 697.4 Mn in 2018, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 6% during the same period.

Cleanrooms are as key part of modern manufacturing facilities. Cleanrooms are being adopted in various manufacturing verticals including genetic research, food industry, precision engineering, micromechanics, pharmaceuticals and biological. Cleanrooms are used in activities such manufacturing and protecting processes. These room are thoroughly sanitized and prevent contamination of any sort.

Processes that requires strict practice of hygiene or involve the use of highly sensitive organic or inorganic particles need cleanroom for complete isolation from unwanted elements. Cleanrooms are classified as per cleanliness levels, which determines their eligibility for certain processes. Such classifications ensure that only permitted processes are conducted in particular cleanrooms.

Cleanrooms have controlled environment which is set as per the requirement of a manufacturing process. With advances in technology the efficiency level of these room has also increased. Lights are an important part of cleanroom and must be aligned with the requirement of the room per se. Stricter regulations and increased awareness has made positive impact on the cleanroom lighting market.

The manufacturing sector continues to witness rampant transformations. Innovative manufacturing methods, and increased requirement of sterile manufacturing especially in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverage manufacturing has led to a greater need for cleanrooms. The factors mentioned above are proving an impetus to the global cleanroom lighting market. It is projected that fluorescent lamps and LED lamps will remain popular categories of cleanroom lighting over the next couple of years.

Global Cleanroom Lighting Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on light source, end user mounting type, component and region.

Based on light source, key segments include fluorescent and LED. Based on end user, key segments include food & beverages, manufacturing, healthcare and life science and others. Based on mounting type, key segments include surface mounted and recessed mounted. Based on component, key segmented into services, software and hardware.

