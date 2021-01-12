Converter Modules Market Report Driven by the Demeand for Power Management Solutions (SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19)

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Converter Modules Market Report. The growth sectors of the Converter Modules Market Report are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

Converter modules are machines used to transform analog signals into digital signals, and vice versa for applications of high voltage. Growing competition for SMPS in data centers and a transition to battery-powered vehicles led to the development of the global market for converter modules. The implementations of these systems can be found in various vertical sectors, including manufacturing, education, logistics, and defense.

Thus, the converter modules market is expected to see steady growth over the forecast period. The converter modules are used in control components for either stepping up or stepping down the voltage for specific applications of security, surveillance, and communication. Given its low power consumption, high power density, precision, durability, and robustness, a DC-DC converter module is chosen. This also phases out ground loops, isolating the circuit, thus from interferences induced by other sources. To produce accurate performance, the source needed for this form of power module must provide low noise and ripple.

In the power transmission of offshore wind power systems by high voltage direct current (HVDC), the DC / DC converter module is used to pass power from wind turbines to HVDC terminals and plays a crucial role in providing high voltage gain, high output and high resistance to failures. This paper introduces a revolutionary multi-port DC / DC converter module with several modules connected in a flexible matrix configuration, which simultaneously provides an ultra-high voltage step-up ratio and low voltage / current part rating. Besides, soft-switching is obtained for all power switches due to the introduction of integrated clamping current-fed push-pull (CFPP) converters as sub-modules (SM) and the currents of series-connected CFPP converters are auto-balanced, which significantly reduce switching losses and control complexity. Furthermore, owing to the expandable matrix structure, the output voltage and power of a modular converter can be controlled by those of a single SM, or by adjusting the column and row numbers of the matrix. High control flexibility improves fault tolerance.

Moreover, due to the flexible control, the proposed converter can transfer power directly from multiple ports to HVDC terminals without bus cable. In this paper, the design of the proposed converter is introduced, and its functions are illustrated by simulation results. Conditions shift periodically in demand for converters. The sector is currently fraught with complexities that will produce changes that provide the power supply makers with both opportunities and challenges. This sector has thrived on creativity in the past and generated momentum for the power supply industry. Still, today many developments in the environmental and business environment present a multitude of opportunities. The consolidation of the sector is causing many changes, both in the consumer markets and in the converter module market.

There are three types of converter modules, comprising the DC-DC converter module, DC-AC converter module, an AC-DC converter module. Among these converter modules, the DC-DC converter module led the global market in 2018 and is poised to witness the highest growth rate in the near future. An upsurge in the adoption of smartphones, wearable devices, and robots has contributed to the growth of these converter modules.

By application, the global converter modules market operates in numerous industry verticals such as transportation & logistics, IT & telecommunication, industrial, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others. Among these segments, the IT & telecommunication segment dominated the global converter modules market in 2018 and is slated to maintain its leed during the near future.

