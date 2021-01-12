Global Metal Coating Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Akzonobel N.V., The Valspar Corporation, BASF SE, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Metal Coating Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Metal Coating market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Metal Coating industry. Growth of the overall Metal Coating market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Metal Coating Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Metal Coating industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Metal Coating market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

PPG Industries Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems

Akzonobel N.V.

The Valspar Corporation

BASF SE

Dupont

Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd

The Beckers Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Wacker Chemie AG

United Metal Coating LLC

AFP Metal Products

Mondi PLC.

Bobst Group Sa

ICI Paints

NOF Metal Coatings

Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co.

Ltd

Magni Industries

Inc

Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd

CMP Group

Alucoil LLC. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Metal Coating market is segmented into

Liquid Coating

Powder Coating Based on Application Metal Coating market is segmented into

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Marine and Protective Coatings