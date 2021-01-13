January 13, 2021

Global Sodium Sulfide Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Solvay, Tessenderlo Group, PPG Industries, ISSC (IRSS), ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Sodium Sulfide Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Sodium Sulfide market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Sodium Sulfide industry. Growth of the overall Sodium Sulfide market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Sodium Sulfide Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Sodium Sulfide industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Sodium Sulfide market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Sodium Sulfide market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Low Ferric Sodium Sulfide
  • Crystal Sodium Sulfide
  • Anhydrous Sodium Sulfide

    Sodium Sulfide market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Dye industry
  • Leather industry
  • Metal smelting industry
  • Other

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Solvay
  • Tessenderlo Group
  • PPG Industries
  • ISSC (IRSS)
  • ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium
  • Sankyo Kasei
  • Novochrom
  • Rahul Barium Chemicals
  • Nafine Chemical Industry
  • Shenhong Chemical
  • Longfu Group
  • Yabulai Salt Chem
  • Jiaxin Chemical
  • HaMi HongShan Chemistry
  • Guangxin Chemical
  • Xinji Chemical Group
  • Shaanxi Fuhua Chemical
  • Inner Mongolia Lichuan Chemical
  • Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical
  • Xinxing Chem

    Industrial Analysis of Sodium Sulfide Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Sodium Sulfide Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Reasons to Purchase Sodium Sulfide Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Sodium Sulfide market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Sodium Sulfide market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

