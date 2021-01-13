Global Construction Management Software Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: Aconex Ltd, Procore, Oracle, Viewpoint, Inc, etc. | InForGrowth

Construction Management Software Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Construction Management Software market for 2020-2025.

The “Construction Management Software Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Construction Management Software industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

Download Exclusive Free Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6772679/construction-management-software-market

The Top players are

Aconex Ltd

Procore

Oracle

Viewpoint

Inc

Odoo S.A

Buildertrend

CMiC

The Sage Group

Co-construct

Jiansoft

e-Builder

Yonyou

MyCollab

Jonas

Jinshisoft

Microsoft

Fieldwire

GLODON

RedTeam

eSUB. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Cloud-based Software On the basis of the end users/applications,

General Contractors

Building Owners

Independent Construction Managers

Sub-Contractors