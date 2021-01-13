January 13, 2021

COVID-19 Update: Global Accounts Receivable Software Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Araize, PaidYET, SlickPie, Micronetics, WorkflowAR, etc. | InForGrowth

Accounts Receivable Software market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Accounts Receivable Software industry. The Accounts Receivable Software market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Major Classifications of Accounts Receivable Software Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:– 

  • Araize
  • PaidYET
  • SlickPie
  • Micronetics
  • WorkflowAR
  • Funding Gates
  • AccountMate Software
  • GoDaddy
  • ClickNotices
  • Armatic
  • HansaWorld
  • Aynax.

    By Product Type: 

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

    By Applications: 

  • Small Business
  • Medium Business
  • Large Enterprises

    The global Accounts Receivable Software market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

    Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

    Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Accounts Receivable Software market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Accounts Receivable Software. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

    Impact of COVID-19: 
    Accounts Receivable Software Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Accounts Receivable Software industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Accounts Receivable Software market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Accounts Receivable Software Market Report:
    This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Accounts Receivable Software market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
    The Accounts Receivable Software market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
    A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
    The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Accounts Receivable Software industry.

    Attributes such as new development in Accounts Receivable Software market, Total Revenue, sales, annual production, government norm, and trade barriers in some countries are also mentioned in detail in the report. Accounts Receivable Software Report discusses about recent product innovations and gives an overview of potential regional market shares.

