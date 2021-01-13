Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: A.P. Moller – Maersk, C.H. ROBINSON, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Intermodal Freight Transportation Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Intermodal Freight Transportation market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Intermodal Freight Transportation industry. Growth of the overall Intermodal Freight Transportation market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Intermodal Freight Transportation industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Intermodal Freight Transportation market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

A.P. Moller – Maersk

C.H. ROBINSON

Deutsche Bahn

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Intermodal Freight Transportation market is segmented into

Rail-road

Road-water

Road-air

Others Based on Application Intermodal Freight Transportation market is segmented into

Consumer and retail

Oil and gas

Industrial and manufacturing

Energy and mining

Food and beverages

Aerospace and defense

Construction

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare