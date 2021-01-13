Latest News 2020: Protein Supplements Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, ABH Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, GNC Holdings, etc. | InForGrowth

January 13, 2021

Latest News 2020: Protein Supplements Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis

The report titled Protein Supplements Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Protein Supplements market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Protein Supplements industry. Growth of the overall Protein Supplements market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Protein Supplements Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Protein Supplements industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Protein Supplements market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Protein Supplements market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Whey Protein
  • Egg Protein
  • Soy Protein
  • Casein
  • Others

    Protein Supplements market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Retail outlets
  • Online stores

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Amway Corporation
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • ABH Pharma
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • GNC Holdings
  • Glanbia Group
  • New Vitality
  • Nu Skin Enterprises
  • Makers Nutrition
  • Vitaco Health
  • Forever Living
  • Shaklee Corporation
  • USANA Health Sciences

    Industrial Analysis of Protein Supplements Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Protein Supplements Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

