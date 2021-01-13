Latest News 2020: Smart City Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: ABB, AT&T, Europe Mobile, Cisco, Hitachi, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Smart City Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Smart City market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Smart City industry. Growth of the overall Smart City market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Smart City Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Smart City industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Smart City market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

ABB

AT&T

Europe Mobile

Cisco

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei

IBM

NTT Communications

Oracle

Siemens

Verizon Communications

Vodafone

Accenture

Alcatel-Lucent

Ericsson

HP

Microsoft

Schneider Electric

Telefonica

Toshiba. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Smart City market is segmented into

Smart Security

Smart Infrastructure

Smart Energy

Smart Education

Smart Building

Smart Healthcare

Other Based on Application Smart City market is segmented into

Communications Industry

Transportation Industry

Express Industry

Government

Education