Network Visibility Tool Market to Witness Stunning Growth |Fireeye,Gigamon,SolarWinds Worldwide
The network visibility tools help to know everything within and moving through a network. These tools are used to keep a close and constant eye on network traffic, monitoring applications, network performance, managed network resources, and big data analytics, which in turn, requires effective and scalable data collection, aggregation, distribution, and delivery. According to a recent survey from Vanson Bourne, roughly two-thirds i.e. 67 percent of organizations say that network blind spots are one of the biggest challenges they face when trying to protect their data. This will create a huge opportunity for the network visibility tool in the coming years.
Latest research document on ‘Network Visibility Tool’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Fireeye, Inc. (United States),Gigamon (United States),SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. (United States),Paessler AG (Germany),Zoho Corporation (ManageEngine) (United States),Ipswitch, Inc. (United States) ,Zabbix LLC (United States),Datadog (United States),Connectwise, LLC (United States),LogicMonitor, Inc. (United States) ,Op5 AB (Sweden) ,Ixia (United States),NETSCOUT (United States),APCON, Inc. (United States),Arista Networks (United States)
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Application (Information Technology, Telecommunication, Government, BFSI, Other), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Technology (XFlow (sFlow, jFlow, NetFlow, IPFIX), Packet Sniffing, SNMP), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise)
Market Influencing Trends:
Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Network Visibility Tools
Growth Drivers
Increasing Cyber Threat Attacks
Need for Ensuring Visibility and Access to Network Data Anywhere
Increasing Network Traffic as Work from Home is Highly Adopted due to Covid19 Pandemic
Restraints that are major highlights:
High Cost of Network Visibility Tool
Lack of Skilled Professionals
Opportunities
Reduce Network Hardware and Server Costs
Increasing Adoption of Automation in Network Monitoring
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Network Visibility Tool Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Network Visibility Tool market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Network Visibility Tool Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Network Visibility Tool
Chapter 4: Presenting the Network Visibility Tool Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Network Visibility Tool market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
Data Sources & Methodology
The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Network Visibility Tool Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.
In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.
