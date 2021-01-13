Automotive Biofuels Market Quantitative Analysis of the Current Market & Estimation through 2020-2027 to Identified Prevailing Market Opportunities

Ameco Research offers detailed business research reports the global Automotive Biofuels market report published covers detailed insights of the market along with the growth of the market according to region and countries. The report provides the value to the market with the historic period from 2015-2018 present 2019 and forecast 2020-2027.

The global Automotive Biofuels market report provides in-depth analysis of the factors impacting the growth of target market along with insights on the aspects that create opportunities for player in order to survive the competitive market. The report provides the business outlook of the major player with their business overview, product portfolio, revenue by segment and region. It covers a detailed analysis in the key strategies adopted by the players in order to gain a business upfront against other competitors. The globe market report by region is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The published report provides valuable information on the revenue, consumption and production of the particular product in the market. The report provide data related to marketing strategies, marketing channels, and market positioning that is expected to help enterprises for strategic decision making. In addition, it also explains the current scenario and ongoing trend in the market along with revenue generation opportunities for players.

The global Automotive Biofuels market data is gathered through extensive secondary and primary research and with the help of industry experts the data is validated and compiled in report that constitutes valuable such as pricing analysis, cost structure analysis, revenue share, and production share by manufactures. It also provides information related to various government regulation, new product launches and recent advancements on global level.

The information provided in the report is expected to help players in making decision related to establishment of new manufacturing units, strategic business merger and acquisition, and joint ventures. It provides data of the key raw materials, key suppliers of raw materials, and the market concentration rate of raw materials.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Biofuels market is segmented into

Ethanol

Biodiesel

Segment by Application, the Automotive Biofuels market is segmented into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table Of Content

Global Automotive Biofuels Market Research Report 2020

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Biofuels Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ethanol

1.2.3 Biodiesel

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Biofuels, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Automotive Biofuels Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automotive Biofuels Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Automotive Biofuels Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Biofuels Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Biofuels Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Biofuels Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Biofuels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Biofuels Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Biofuels Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Biofuels Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive Biofuels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive Biofuels Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive Biofuels Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automotive Biofuels Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Biofuels Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Biofuels Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Biofuels Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Automotive Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Automotive Biofuels Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Automotive Biofuels Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Automotive Biofuels Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Automotive Biofuels Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Automotive Biofuels Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Automotive Biofuels Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Automotive Biofuels Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Automotive Biofuels Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Automotive Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Automotive Biofuels Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Automotive Biofuels Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Automotive Biofuels Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Automotive Biofuels Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Automotive Biofuels Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Automotive Biofuels Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Automotive Biofuels Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Automotive Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Automotive Biofuels Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Automotive Biofuels Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Biofuels Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Biofuels Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Automotive Biofuels Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automotive Biofuels Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Biofuels Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Biofuels Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Chemrez Technologies Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Chemrez Technologies Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Chemrez Technologies Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Chemrez Technologies Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automotive Biofuels Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Biofuels Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Biofuels Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Biofuels Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Biofuels Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Biofuels Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ADM

12.1.1 ADM Corporation Information

12.1.2 ADM Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ADM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ADM Automotive Biofuels Products Offered

12.1.5 ADM Recent Development

12.2 INEOS Enterprises

12.2.1 INEOS Enterprises Corporation Information

12.2.2 INEOS Enterprises Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 INEOS Enterprises Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 INEOS Enterprises Automotive Biofuels Products Offered

12.2.5 INEOS Enterprises Recent Development

12.3 Neste

12.3.1 Neste Corporation Information

12.3.2 Neste Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Neste Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Neste Automotive Biofuels Products Offered

12.3.5 Neste Recent Development

12.4 Renewable Energy

12.4.1 Renewable Energy Corporation Information

12.4.2 Renewable Energy Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Renewable Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Renewable Energy Automotive Biofuels Products Offered

12.4.5 Renewable Energy Recent Development

12.5 Aemetis

12.5.1 Aemetis Corporation Information

12.5.2 Aemetis Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Aemetis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Aemetis Automotive Biofuels Products Offered

12.5.5 Aemetis Recent Development

12.6 AJ Oleo Industries

12.6.1 AJ Oleo Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 AJ Oleo Industries Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 AJ Oleo Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 AJ Oleo Industries Automotive Biofuels Products Offered

12.6.5 AJ Oleo Industries Recent Development

12.7 Algenol

12.7.1 Algenol Corporation Information

12.7.2 Algenol Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Algenol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Algenol Automotive Biofuels Products Offered

12.7.5 Algenol Recent Development

12.8 Bangchak Petroleum

12.8.1 Bangchak Petroleum Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bangchak Petroleum Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Bangchak Petroleum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Bangchak Petroleum Automotive Biofuels Products Offered

12.8.5 Bangchak Petroleum Recent Development

12.9 Chemrez Technologies

12.9.1 Chemrez Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 Chemrez Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Chemrez Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Chemrez Technologies Automotive Biofuels Products Offered

12.9.5 Chemrez Technologies Recent Development

12.10 Copersucar

12.10.1 Copersucar Corporation Information

12.10.2 Copersucar Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Copersucar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Copersucar Automotive Biofuels Products Offered

12.10.5 Copersucar Recent Development

12.11 ADM

12.11.1 ADM Corporation Information

12.11.2 ADM Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 ADM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 ADM Automotive Biofuels Products Offered

12.11.5 ADM Recent Development

12.12 Gevo

12.12.1 Gevo Corporation Information

12.12.2 Gevo Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Gevo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Gevo Products Offered

12.12.5 Gevo Recent Development

12.13 GranBio

12.13.1 GranBio Corporation Information

12.13.2 GranBio Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 GranBio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 GranBio Products Offered

12.13.5 GranBio Recent Development

12.14 North Queensland Bio Energy Corporation Limited

12.14.1 North Queensland Bio Energy Corporation Limited Corporation Information

12.14.2 North Queensland Bio Energy Corporation Limited Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 North Queensland Bio Energy Corporation Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 North Queensland Bio Energy Corporation Limited Products Offered

12.14.5 North Queensland Bio Energy Corporation Limited Recent Development

12.15 Pacific Ethanol

12.15.1 Pacific Ethanol Corporation Information

12.15.2 Pacific Ethanol Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Pacific Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Pacific Ethanol Products Offered

12.15.5 Pacific Ethanol Recent Development

12.16 Patum Vegetable Oil

12.16.1 Patum Vegetable Oil Corporation Information

12.16.2 Patum Vegetable Oil Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Patum Vegetable Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Patum Vegetable Oil Products Offered

12.16.5 Patum Vegetable Oil Recent Development

12.17 Petro Green

12.17.1 Petro Green Corporation Information

12.17.2 Petro Green Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Petro Green Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Petro Green Products Offered

12.17.5 Petro Green Recent Development

12.18 POET

12.18.1 POET Corporation Information

12.18.2 POET Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 POET Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 POET Products Offered

12.18.5 POET Recent Development

12.19 PT Darmex Biofuel

12.19.1 PT Darmex Biofuel Corporation Information

12.19.2 PT Darmex Biofuel Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 PT Darmex Biofuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 PT Darmex Biofuel Products Offered

12.19.5 PT Darmex Biofuel Recent Development

12.20 PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk

12.20.1 PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk Corporation Information

12.20.2 PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk Products Offered

12.20.5 PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk Recent Development

12.21 PT Molindo Raya Industrial

12.21.1 PT Molindo Raya Industrial Corporation Information

12.21.2 PT Molindo Raya Industrial Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 PT Molindo Raya Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 PT Molindo Raya Industrial Products Offered

12.21.5 PT Molindo Raya Industrial Recent Development

12.22 PTT

12.22.1 PTT Corporation Information

12.22.2 PTT Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 PTT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 PTT Products Offered

12.22.5 PTT Recent Development

12.23 Pure Essence International

12.23.1 Pure Essence International Corporation Information

12.23.2 Pure Essence International Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Pure Essence International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Pure Essence International Products Offered

12.23.5 Pure Essence International Recent Development

12.24 Red Rock

12.24.1 Red Rock Corporation Information

12.24.2 Red Rock Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Red Rock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Red Rock Products Offered

12.24.5 Red Rock Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Biofuels Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

