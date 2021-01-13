Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Size Will Reach 275.1 million US$ by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 2.5%

The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market size is projected to reach US$ 275.1 million by 2026, from US$ 237.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Terumo

Medtronic

Getinge

LivaNova

Nipro

MicroPort

XENIOS

OriGen

EUROSETS

Hemovent

Market Segment by Type

Pumps

Oxygenators

Heat Exchangers

Saturation Monitors

Market Segment by Application

Respiratory

Cardiology

Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

Table Of Content

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Pumps

1.3.3 Oxygenators

1.3.4 Heat Exchangers

1.3.5 Saturation Monitors

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Respiratory

1.4.3 Cardiology

1.4.4 Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Trends

2.3.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Drivers

2.3.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Challenges

2.3.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine as of 2019)

3.4 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Terumo

8.1.1 Terumo Corporation Information

8.1.2 Terumo Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 Terumo Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Products and Services

8.1.5 Terumo SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Terumo Recent Developments

8.2 Medtronic

8.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.2.2 Medtronic Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 Medtronic Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Products and Services

8.2.5 Medtronic SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Medtronic Recent Developments

8.3 Getinge

8.3.1 Getinge Corporation Information

8.3.2 Getinge Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 Getinge Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Products and Services

8.3.5 Getinge SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Getinge Recent Developments

8.4 LivaNova

8.4.1 LivaNova Corporation Information

8.4.2 LivaNova Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 LivaNova Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Products and Services

8.4.5 LivaNova SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 LivaNova Recent Developments

8.5 Nipro

8.5.1 Nipro Corporation Information

8.5.2 Nipro Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 Nipro Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Products and Services

8.5.5 Nipro SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Nipro Recent Developments

8.6 MicroPort

8.6.1 MicroPort Corporation Information

8.6.2 MicroPort Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 MicroPort Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Products and Services

8.6.5 MicroPort SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 MicroPort Recent Developments

8.7 XENIOS

8.7.1 XENIOS Corporation Information

8.7.2 XENIOS Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 XENIOS Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Products and Services

8.7.5 XENIOS SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 XENIOS Recent Developments

8.8 OriGen

8.8.1 OriGen Corporation Information

8.8.2 OriGen Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 OriGen Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Products and Services

8.8.5 OriGen SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 OriGen Recent Developments

8.9 EUROSETS

8.9.1 EUROSETS Corporation Information

8.9.2 EUROSETS Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 EUROSETS Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Products and Services

8.9.5 EUROSETS SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 EUROSETS Recent Developments

8.10 Hemovent

8.10.1 Hemovent Corporation Information

8.10.2 Hemovent Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 Hemovent Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Products and Services

8.10.5 Hemovent SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Hemovent Recent Developments

9 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Sales Channels

11.2.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Distributors

11.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

