Security Software in Telecom Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

The threat of getting several sectors exposed and putting the national economic growth under the risk of exposure have tipped a lot of industries into incorporating the security software in telecom system into their procedure. The security software in telecom market in the coming years is expected to gain substantial foothold. Although internet has made the entire system much more simplified, but it has also left industries unguarded. This has spurred the intake of security software in telecom. But the system is facing strong challenge from alternative but cheaper methods.

The idea of communication centers around different technological procedures such as transmitting signs, signals, dealing of messages, other formats like via wire, radio, optical, or electromagnetic system. This is also at the core of security software in telecom market. The product has immense impact on national defense and on it relies the economic growth of the country. The global security software in telecom market has the potential to surpass USD 8,923.8 million worth by 2025. Market research Future’s (MRFR’s) report suggests 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025) is achievable.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the global security software in telecom market covers namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). This segmentation creates a scope for better market understanding.

North America’s market value clocked USD 1162.9 million in 2017. Several reasons are playing intense roles to give the market the much-needed edge. Infrastructural superiority, technical advancement, better investment facility, high integration of the system, and others are few reasons to inspire the regional market growth. The valuation can reach up to USD 2886.7 million with a 12.2% CAGR over the assessment period.

Europe’s infrastructural advantage is quite similar to that of North America. It has a probability of achieving USD 2706 million at CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period. The APAC market has great potential and it can rise with 15.5% CAGR to reach a valuation of USD 1651,7 million during the forecast period.

Competitive Dashboard:

Several companies in the security software in telecom market are providing ample thrust to the market to simplify growth process. These companies are relying mostly on their strategic moves that include merger, acquisition, product launch, innovation, and others. These companies are McAfee (the U.S.), IBM (the U.S.), Symantec (the U.S.), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Dell EMC (the U.S.), AVG Technologies (the Netherlands), Fortinet (the U.S.), Imperva (the U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (the U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (the U.S.), and F-Secure Corporation (Finland). MRFR enlisted them and profiled them for a better trend analysis.

In July 2019, the UK government announced that the toughening of the telecom laws is on their way. The setup would help in improving 5G setup in the country.

Segmentation:

The global security software in telecom market has been analyzed by MRFR. Their attempt led to segmentation of the market that includes deployment type and application.

Based on the deployment type, the security software in telecom market comprises cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment topped the list with a valuation of USD 1,745.3 million in 2017 and can surge up to USD 4,610.8 million by 2025 at 13.1% CAGR over the review period. However, the cloud segment is gaining good grounds and can achieve 14.7% CAGR during the forecast period to reach an expected valuation of USD 4.313 million by 2025.

Based on the application, the security software in telecom market comprises small & medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, and government organizations. The large enterprises segment had better market worth of USD 1,321.1 million in 2017. The government organizations segment has a prediction of achieving USD 3,553.4 million by 2025. However, SMEs are deemed to gain better CAGR of 15.3% over the review period.

